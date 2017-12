FOND DU LAC – A Silver Alert has been issued for 73-year-old John Mason of Fond du Lac. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 7th.

Mason was last seen wearing black sweatpants, red sweatshirt, green jacket and baseball cap. He is known to frequent Bublitz’s Family Restaurant and Lomira High School.

He is driving a 2007 Green Toyota Camry, Wisconsin plate 744JVG.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fond du Lac Co Sheriff’s Office at 920-929-3390.