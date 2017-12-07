MILWAUKEE -- The holiday season is in full swing at The Pfister Hotel. Pastry chef Travis Martinez and general manager Zulf Shariff join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
About The Pfister Hotel (website)
Built in 1893, the Pfister Hotel has been a downtown Milwaukee hotel icon for over a century. As one of the Midwest’s premier luxury hotels in Milwaukee, it continues to celebrate a grand tradition of gracious service and impeccable style. From the moment guests arrive they’ll notice the extraordinary architecture inside and out punctuated by a welcoming ambiance from staff and fellow guests alike.