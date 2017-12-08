Advice from local designer who helped decorate the White House for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- From Wisconsin all the way to Washington, D.C. -- local designer Collin Falvey recently helped decorate the White House for Christmas. He joins Real Milwaukee to tell us about it ans share his three essentials for holiday decorating.

"Collin's Essential Guide to Holiday Decorating"

1) Find your Element

Tips:

Eucalyptus, Holly, and Mistletoe are all long-lasting .

You can use Faux-Florals to reuse year after year

2) Old or New, Carry it Through

Tips:

Mix & Match Colors, Patterns, and Textures to add depth.

Pick 1 to 2 colors at most to use as an accent throughout.

3) Make it Personal

Tips: