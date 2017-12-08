Caught on camera: Carjacker drags woman out of vehicle by ankles at Brown Deer ALDI store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER -- A 60-year-old woman dragged from her car in a carjacking was caught on camera. The incident happened at the ALDI grocery store in Brown Deer on Friday, December 1st.

"I was both saddened and angry about it," said Alice Belcher, Brown Deer resident.

Alice Belcher has lived in Brown Deer for about 30 years. Her emotions come after seeing surveillance video from the incident. It shows a 60-year-old woman sitting in her car in the ALDI parking lot at 66th and Brown Deer Road, when a teenager opens her door and attempts to remove her from the car.

The woman resisted but says he dragged her from the car by her ankles and drove off.

Belcher says the carjacking is one of the latest crimes in Brown Deer.

"We've had some break-ins recently, 4:00 a.m. in people's homes," Belcher said.

In a statement ALDI says, "nothing is more important to us than the safety of our customers, employees and the community. We're cooperating fully with the Brown Deer Police Department in their investigation of this matter."

Brown Deer police say after the carjacker took the woman's car, Milwaukee police spotted and pursued the stolen vehicle, which crashed. The occupants were arrested; the carjacker just 16 years old. Efforts are now being made to move his case to adult court.

Belcher thinks poverty is fueling the violence. She also sees a destructive mentality.

"...you don't want to get the skills you need to get employment, you're not going to get employment. And then there's this other faction of let's just eat, drink, and be merry for tomorrow we die -- and they're taking us with them," Belcher said.

FOX6 spoke to a few other customers who did not want to go on camera. One said you cannot stop crime from happening no matter where you are, and another said they still feel safe shopping in the Brown Deer area.