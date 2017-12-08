Dashcam video: Lance Kendricks cited for marijuana possession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY -- A citation has been issued against Green Bay Packers tight end Lance Kendricks for possession of marijuana in a September incident. On Friday, December 8th, video of the traffic stop was released by officials.

Court documents say Kendricks would have to pay a $326.50 fine, if convicted. A February 14th court date has been scheduled.

On September 2nd, Kendricks was pulled over for speeding in Outagamie County. The police officer that pulled him over "could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle." Marijuana was found inside the glove box of his car.

Kendricks was given a warning for his speeding.