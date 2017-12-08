Full closures: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.
Zoo Interchange Project:
Friday, December 8
Overnight System Ramp Closures for Traffic Switch 11pm - 6am:
- I-41 South to I-94 East
- I-41/894 North to I-94 East
- I-41/894 North to I-94 West
Saturday, December 9
*Full closure of Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41/894 North (to I-94 East) through early summer 2018
*Access to the eastbound 84th Street exit, from the I-41 South to I-94 East system ramp, will be restored by 6AM
Wednesday, December 13
Overnight Full Closure I-94 West at WIS 100 for traffic switch - 10PM - 5AM
Closure includes system ramps:
- I-41 South to I-94 West
- I-41/894 North to I-94 West
- I-41/894 North to I-94 East
Thursday, December 14
Overnight Full Closure I-94 East at Moorland Road for traffic switch prep - 10PM - 5AM
Ryan Road Interchange Project
Thursday, December 14
Overnight Full Closure I-94 North at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10PM - 5AM
Overnight Full Closure I-94 South at Ryan Road for bridge demolition - 10PM - 5AM
(traffic will get off at Ryan Road and right back on)