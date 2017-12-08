× Milwaukee DPW prepared for what snow may fall in city

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works announced on Friday, December 8th that it has plans to address the snowfall coming to southeast Wisconsin.

Officials issued a news release indicating DPW crews have already applied salt brine to city bridges, overpasses and most main streets. Drivers will recognize the brine on the road — they show as chalky, white lines.

When the snow begins to fly, 103 salt trucks are expected to be deployed by the city. Those trucks will address the main streets first — and then move to side streets. Officials do not anticipate mounting plow blades to trucks.

It’s important to note that no DPW Operation has been called for Friday evening, so winter overnight parking rules remain the same.