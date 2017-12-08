× MPD officers shot at while serving high-risk search warrant near 26th and Nash

MILWAUKEE — Officers with Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit were shot at while serving a high-risk search warrant near 26th and Nash Friday evening, December 8th.

According to Milwaukee police, the high-risk search warrant for illegal handguns and drugs was executed around 6:15 p.m. Police say while in the process of entering the residence, a person inside fired a shot at them. The two officers did not return fire.

Authorities were able to enter the residence and take four adult men into custody for various offenses.

Two firearms and an undetermined amount of marijuana was recovered.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.