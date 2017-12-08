Nobody’s happier to see snow in Houston, Texas than… JJ Watt!

HOUSTON — While there is snow in the forecast for southeast Wisconsin, it has already hit in south Texas — and you could argue nobody is more thrilled about that than Pewaukee’s own JJ Watt.

Watt sent out multiple tweets (below) showing the show that was falling in of all places — Houston.

And to top it all off — Watt tweeted one more time with a look at his snow-covered yard on Friday morning. The trees and grass — covered in a dusting of snow.

It goes to show you — you can take the guy out of Wisconsin, but you can’t take the Wisconsin out of the guy.