“Perfection is all we offer:” Nothing Bundt Cakes is a new shop opening in Brookfield.

BROOKFIELD -- Nothing Bundt Cakes -- it's a new shop opening in Brookfield. Owners Barb and Mike Dejong join FOX6 WakeUp with details on special grand opening events.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes (website)

To find the perfect recipe, you first need the perfect ingredients. And that's what our founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz were for each other. In 1997, they joined forces, or better yet kitchens, to help make cakes to entertain their friends and family. The cakes they made were delicious, unlike anything anyone had tasted. As a result, their friends and family asked them to entertain more and more.

They quickly realized this side project of theirs could be something more. There was a gap in the world for delicious cakes, readily available, that didn't compromise on their ingredients. Real eggs, butter and cream cheese; nothing was too good to achieve perfection. And perfection are those decadent, slowly melting bites, we all know and love.

Flash forward and the Nothing Bundt Cakes brand has grown nationwide. Built on Dena and Debbie's vision, each bakery still has the warmth and nostalgia of its home-kitchen roots, but we also take a modern approach for the world today. So whether you're enjoying a bundt cake or a bundtini one thing is certain - perfection is all we offer.