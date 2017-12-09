× ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2 is happening

No lie: “Big Little Lies” is officially coming back for another season.

The critically acclaimed drama will once again mark a collaboration between stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, with David E. Kelley once again set to executive produce and write.

Most of the cast is also expected to return, per HBO, with negotiations underway.

Andrea Arnold, who won an Academy Award in 2005 for her short film “Wasp” and recently directed episodes of “Transparent,” will direct the entire seven-episode season, taking over the job held by Jean-Marc Vallée in Season 1.

The second season will be “partially based” on a story by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty, the network said.

HBO had previously indicated they had gone to the author for help in crafting a second installment, as the source material was a standalone novel.

“I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” said Witherspoon in a statement provided by HBO. “It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them.”

“Big Little Lies” centers on the stories of a group of women who live in Monterey, California.

The first season was praised for its handling of themes like domestic abuse, motherhood and family.

The show received 16 Emmy nominations and won eight awards, including outstanding limited series.

Kidman said in a statement that the second installment of the so-called limited series was “inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world.”

“What a journey this has been,” she said. ” I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends.”