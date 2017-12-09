Drive safe! First widespread snowfall can be both pretty and dangerous on the roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD -- The first snowfall of the season seems to be already causing some trouble. FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh headed to Washington County to check out the snowy road conditions.

With the snow falling, driving conditions easily get worse. Along Holy Hill Road just east of I-45/I-43 in Washington County, a semi-truck slid off the road and jackknifed Saturday morning, December 9th just before 7:45 a.m.. The driver of the semi is okay.

Germantown police blocked a section of Holy Hill Road to pull the semi from the ditch.

Accidents like this can happen all the time, so make sure to check road conditions before you get in the car.