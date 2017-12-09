“It’s all about building relationships:” Kids ‘Shop with a Cop’ at annual event

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of children joined the men and women in blue for some holiday shopping on Saturday, December 9th.

The annual “Shop with a Cop” event started with a breakfast at the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. The kids and cops then headed to the Walmart in Greenfield.

It’s all part of promoting positive relationships between law enforcement and kids in the community.

“It’s all about building relationships between the cops and the young people. So building relationships we’re connecting with them. We’re working on making the community environment excellent,” said Acting Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt.

The Shop with a Cop event has been going on for the last 15 years.