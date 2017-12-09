Kids enjoy “Breakfast with Santa” at annual EAA event

WEST BEND — Santa is known for making his routes in the sky, and now he’s hanging out with other flight enthusiasts in Wisconsin!

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) held its annual “Breakfast with Santa” event on Saturday, December 9th. It was held inside the EAA hanger at the West Bend Airport.

PHOTO GALLERY

Families were able to grab food, listen to some music and tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year.

“Kids have the best time. We enjoy putting this on every year,” said President of Kettle Moraine EAA Chapter 1158, Terry Sell. “…they leave with a happy face.”

The proceeds from the event are to support youth aviation activities and events.