Milwaukee is full of holiday cheer: Things you can do in the city this weekend

MILWAUKEE -- With snow on the ground, it's hard not to get in the holiday spirit. Joining Wake Up is Kristin Settle with Visit Milwaukee. She's here to talk about all the holiday fun to be had throughout the city.
- Afternoon on the Polar Express at The Pfister Hotel
- Holiday Night Market at the Little Red Store in Wauwatosa
- Milwaukee Ballet's Nutcracker - Dec 9 is opening night!
- Black Nativity at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts
- A Christmas Carol at the Milwaukee Rep
- Churches & Chocolates Bus Tour
- Bakery Bus Holiday Tour