Stay inside this weekend and make yourself some delicious brunch!

MILWAUKEE -- Don't let the snow stop you from celebrating brunch this weekend. Joining us now from Wolf Peach is Kyle Toner with a dish that's sure to warm you up.

Crispy Oatmeal with blueberry maple syrup and walnuts

What's in it:

As a child, Executive Chef Kyle Toner spent many evenings in the kitchen of his grandmother's home, learning to prepare beautiful meals that were shared at the family table. He loved watching the classic techniques of Jacques Pepin and Julia Child on PBS cooking shows.

He began working in restaurants while in college at Rutgers. After a short-lived and unsuccessful stint in the front of the house as a bus boy, he found himself in the kitchen and immediately knew he was home.

Kyle sharpened his skills in New York at the Spotted Pig, Rose Water and Tocqueville Restaurant. He then took a position at Queen Margherita, a southern Italian trattoria in his native New Jersey, where he learned the art of the wood-burning oven from the restaurant's Neapolitan owners.

In 2012, Kyle and his wife moved to Wisconsin to be near her family, and he began working at Roots. When Wolf Peach opened later that year, he was brought on as Sous Chef. He was thrilled to take on the task of mastering the new 6,000-pound wood-fired oven, spearheading the pizza program. As a founding member of the culinary team, Kyle has been an integral part of the top ten restaurant's growth and success.

Taking the helm as Executive Chef at Wolf Peach, Kyle is committed to approachable cooking and bringing high-quality seasonal ingredients together with attention to detail, integrity and the traditional techniques he has honed.

Fueled by passion and a 6,000-pound wood-fired oven, we pair beautiful ingredients from local farms, purveyors and artisans to create food to feed the soul.