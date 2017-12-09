Thiensville Fire Department responds to heavy house fire

THIENSVILLE — The Thiensville Fire Department responded to a heavy house fire Friday night, December 8th.

Crews were called to the scene near Heidel Road and Rosedale Drive at around 9:45 p.m. and arrived not even five minutes later. Upon arrival, officials say the incident commander upgraded the fire to a MADAS Box alarm due to the heavy fire conditions.

After roughly 50 minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control. Authorities say no one was injured and the damage to the home and its contents is estimated at $150,000.

Thiensville Fire Department received assistance from the following Departments: Mequon, North Shore, Cedarburg, Saukville, Port Washington. The Thiensville Police Department received assistance from Mequon Police Department, State Patrol and Cedarburg Emergency Government.