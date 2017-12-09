× Washington County: Man dies after vehicle falls on him in Newburg

NEWBURG — Fire officials tell FOX6 News a man died after a vehicle he was working on collapsed and fell on top of him on Saturday December 9th.

According to the Newburg Fire Department, it happened near Main and Monroe Streets in Newburg.

Officials say the man was extricated from underneath the vehicle and lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say it appears this was an accident. It remains under investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.