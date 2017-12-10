× “Watching the weather hourly:” Cold temperatures = big piles of man-made snow at Little Switzerland in Slinger ⛷️ 🏂 ❄️

SLINGER — Cold temperatures mean good news for Little Switzerland in Slinger. With temperatures below freezing on Sunday, December 10th, 10 of 18 runs were open for winter fun!

There was a blanket of snow cover across most of SE Wisconsin Sunday after light snow fell Friday night/Saturday — but there was lots of it at Little Switzerland!

“We’ve got big piles and they have to be groomed out,” John Flick, operations manager said.

Flick spoke with FOX6 News as he prepped another run.

“This is one of our terrain parks. We’re just getting it set up right now. We’re going to go push out some of the snow we’ve made in the last couple of days,” Flick said.

28 degrees is the magic number when it comes to making snow.

“Well, early season, we are watching the weather daily, hourly, because we need cold temperatures to make snow,” Mike Schmitz, Little Switzerland GM, co-owner said.

Schmitz said Sunday they were ahead of schedule in terms of piling up that snow base.

“Like I said, we’ve been really fortunate to have a great window here. We’ve been operating around the clock since Tuesday making snow and have really been able to blanket the hill,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said opening ahead of Thanksgiving is wishful thinking — but their first weekend was November 11th.

“There’s nothing like early season demand, and we love the early season. We love the entire season,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said he expects all 18 runs will be open by week’s end.

“Looks like it’s shaping to be a fantastic season,” Schmitz said.