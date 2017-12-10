Get all your winter sports gear at the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show is back-- and just in time for all this snow! FOX6 headed out to the Wisconsin State Fair park with a look at some of the cool things they have to offer.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About the Milwaukee Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show (website)

​Join us at the Wisconsin State Fair Park to shop row upon row of exhibits with products and services dedicated to the die-hard ice fishing and winter sports enthusiast. View all new ice fishing products, including fish houses, augers, underwater cameras, digital fish finders, rods and reels, tackle, accessories, apparel and much more! The show will feature new merchandise at a variety of price points to fit any budget. Whether you are an avid fisherman looking for a few new accessories, an experienced angler in need of an upgrade, or totally new to the ice fishing scene, you will find what you are looking for at this show! Pets, other than service animals, are not permitted at the show.