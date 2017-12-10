Green Bay Packers trail the winless Cleveland Browns 21-14 🏈

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Green Bay Packers (6-6) head to Ohio to play against the Cleveland Browns (0-12) at the FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is at noon and it’s a game you can only catch on FOX6.

According to Packers.com, the Packers have won four of the last five against Cleveland. The Browns are trying to avoid becoming the second team in league history to go 0-16 and keep the 2008 Detroit Lions all by themselves. The Packers need to win this game to stay alive and it might be Brett Hundley's last start if they win. Aaron Rodgers would be eligible to come back and play against the North Carolina Panthers next week.

The Packers announced that cornerback Davon House is active for the game today.

The following players have been declared inactive and will not play in Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cleveland Browns:

32 RB Devante Mays

39 CB Demetri Goodson

53 LB Nick Perry

74 T Ulrick John

77 G/T Adam Pankey

89 WR Michael Clark

98 LB Chris Odom

The Browns win the toss and chose to defer. The Packers will receive.

The Packers trike first against the Browns when Packers QB Brett Hundley passes to the right to Jamaal Williams for 30 yards for a touchdown. Mason Crosby's extra point is good. Packers are on the board 7-0.

Later on in the first quarter, Browns QB DeShone Kizer passed to the middle to Josh Gordon for 18 yards for a touchdown. Zane Gonzalez's extra point is good. Game tied at 7-7. This is Gordon's first touchdown in nearly four years. Cleveland's troubled wide receiver recently returned after being suspended for two seasons. It was Gordon's first TD since December 2013. The 26-year-old played his first game since 2014 last week.

The Packers are tied with the Browns 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

With 5:12 left in the first half, Browns QB DeShone Kizer passes to the middle to Duke Johnson Jr. for 7 yards for a touchdown. Zane Gonzalez's extra point is good. Browns take the lead 14-7.

Browns keep the lead at halftime against the Packers 14-7.

The Browns extended their lead to 21-7 with a two-yard touchdown catch by Corey Coleman late in the third.

The Packers brought the score to 21-14 with a Jamaal Williams touchdown.