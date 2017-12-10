Homestead High School runner one of the best in the country

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEQUON-- Drew Bosley is a junior and runs cross country at Homestead High School. Since he was a freshman he has made the podium in all but one state race that he ran in. This past season Drew won the Division One cross country title. His dad is his coach at Homestead. Drew also takes part in national races. He recently placed 7th at the Nike Cross National race in Portland. He also placed 7th in the Foot Locker Cross Country Championships National Finals at San Diego. Drew has goals of becoming a professional runner or an Olympian.

Drew Bosley

Junior

Homestead High School

Cross Country