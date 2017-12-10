× Plymouth school grows crops in hydroponics system

PLYMOUTH, Wis.— Students at a private school in eastern Wisconsin are growing their own food for lunch in the school’s cafeteria.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that the hydroponics system at St. John Lutheran School in Plymouth is part of a pilot program through the nonprofit Feeding America.

The system is kept in a large plastic shell and was installed about a month ago. Nutrient-rich water is cycled through the system and enables growth without the need for soil.

Students have tried planting lettuce so far. Science teacher Libby MacGillis planted starfighter lettuce seeds in the classroom before students helped transfer the plants to the hydroponics system.

Principal Jay Lindsey says cafeteria staff then used the lettuce for the salad bar.

The school has about 200 students.