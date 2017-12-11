× 2 shot, seriously injured inside Milwaukee home during apparent armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night, December 10th. It happened around 7:15 a.m. near 23rd and Melvina.

Police say two victims, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man and a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, were shot inside a home by a suspect during an apparent armed robbery.

Both victims suffered serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

MPD continues to search for the suspect.