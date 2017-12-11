“Evaluation stage:” Coach McCarthy says it remains unclear whether Rodgers will play Sunday vs. Carolina

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media Monday afternoon, December 11th after the Packers’ overtime win in Cleveland over the winless Browns Sunday — and it remains unclear at this point whether QB Aaron Rodgers will make his return this upcoming Sunday vs. Carolina.

If he’s medically cleared, Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers could return Sunday, December 17th vs. the Carolina Panthers.

Coach McCarthy did not comment on Rodgers Sunday after the win.

And backup QB Brett Hundley said Sunday he’ll be ready for the game vs. the Panthers if his name is called.