After hours at impasse, county board committee moves to keep homeless shelter funding at current levels

MILWAUKEE -- The first showdown over cuts in the Milwaukee County budget brought a mother to tears Monday, December 11th, but by days end, there were promises not to reduce homeless shelter funding.

"I have a 9-year-old, and we're always one paycheck away from living on the streets," the mother said.

Homeless advocates came to the Milwaukee County Courthouse Monday, seeking to reverse $200,000 in cuts to emergency shelters. While county officials tried to pin the cuts on one another, the advocates weren't playing the blame game.

"I should be working, and I'm listening to you all point fingers back and forth. It's his fault. It's her fault. It's his fault. It's his fault. Come to their funerals after they all freeze to death and then tell us whose fault it is," Eva Welch with Street Angels Milwaukee, a group that works with the homeless said.

This issue goes back months. Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele proposed a budget that relied on doubling the county's $30 wheel tax, which the board rejected, and instead imposed $15 million in countywide cuts. In a late October memo, Abele's office warned that doing so would result in a $200,000 reduction to homeless shelters.

"It's a lot more about politics and headlines than outcomes," Abele said. We fill this in, it's gotta come from somewhere else. The fact that we're in this situation in the first place of having to cut a great service is not my budget. My budget would've maintained service for all of these."

Suddenly Monday, after three hours at impasse, Abele's acting Health and Human Services director told board members that she would keep shelter funding at current levels -- no cut after all.

"We can go ahead and manage to do that," Jeanne Dorf said.

It was a surprise to some board members.

"The bottom line is that the shelters should get full funding in 2018," Theo Lipscomb, board chairman said.

The showdown over homeless shelters came up first because the contracts with service providers are up every year, but this same scenario could play out over and over again in other parts of the budget.