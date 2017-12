× Ascension, Providence Saint Joseph Health merger would unite 191 hospitals in 27 states

MILWAUKEE — Ascension Health, which owns Wheaton Franciscan hospitals and Columbia St. Mary’s is in merger talks, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The proposed deal with Providence Saint Joseph Health would create the single-largest owner of hospitals in the U.S.

It would bring together 191 hospitals in 27 states, with annual revenue around $44.8 billion.