“Be The Chef” gift cards: Give a gift that’s as unique as the Benihana experience itself

MILWAUKEE -- If you're looking for something different to give as a gift this year, we've got an idea for you. A way to heat things up at your local Benihana. Carl spent the morning checking out their "Be The Chef" program.

About Be The Chef (website)

Get behind the hibachi grill and try your hand at being a Benihana chef with our Be The Chef packages. Give a gift that’s as unique as the Benihana experience itself. With Be The Chef gift cards, you’ll have a chance to train with one of our master teppanyaki chefs, then show off your skills in a special performance for three guests.