× In Kenosha, group urges Ryan, Pelosi to release names of lawmakers who’ve settled harassment suits

KENOSHA — A group is calling for House Speaker Paul Ryan and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to take the next step in an ongoing controversy.

The group “National Action Network” gathered outside Ryan’s office in Kenosha Monday morning, December 11th.

They’re urging congressional leaders to release the names of federal lawmakers who have settled harassment lawsuits using public money.

The group came from Michigan from the district of former Congressman John Conyers, who recently resigned after allegations came to light.