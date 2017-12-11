Man rents food truck to feed the homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY, Conn. - Christmas is around the corner, but for Jaspal Singh the cheer came a little bit sooner.

"In the spirit of the holiday I want to do something special," Singh told WTIC.

Singh has been working in Waterbury for around 5 years. In that time he says the community has embraced him as one of their own. Singh observed how many of his surrounding community members go to sleep hungry.

So he did something about it.​

On Saturdays Singh rents out a food truck from Frankie's Hot Dog King and feeds the needy. Hundreds line up outside the truck to eat free hot dogs, hamburgers and french fries.

“Before they go to bed, they should have food in their belly," Singh said. "That's my only wish."

Next he plans to offer blankets and clothing to those who need it through the winter months.

Singh says the feeling is priceless.

“Over time I see somebody smiling I say thank you God," Singh said. "I just want to do something so I could give smiles to more people."