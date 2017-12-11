MU officials announce new location for state-of-the-art athletic performance research center

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University officials have announced a new location for the state-of-the-art athletic performance research center.

It will now be located near the corner of 21st and Wells, across from the Al McGuire Center.

Previously, it was going to be built closer to downtown Milwaukee on the other side of I-43.

School officials say this new location makes much more sense for both students and staff.

“This new location is smarter and more convenient for our student-athletes, faculty and staff that will be housed in the APRC,” MU President Michael Lovell said in a news release. “While the location has changed, our vision to advance our mission through innovative sports and human performance research remains unchanged.”

A formal groundbreaking ceremony is expected in the coming weeks.