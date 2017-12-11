× Over 100 salt trucks deployed Monday morning to tackle snowy conditions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works is geared up to handle the snow expected to affect southern Wisconsin Monday, December 11th.

The DPW says they have deployed 103 salt trucks to handle the main and side streets.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say there will be two rounds of snow Monday — one in the early to middle morning hours, and the second this afternoon.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, an area of snow will move in from west to east between 4:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. — bringing messy travel conditions for the morning commute. A narrow band of snow will then develop throughout the afternoon, potentially bringing higher accumulations for some.