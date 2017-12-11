× Police: 4 in custody after theft, shots fired incident at Meijer store in Oak Creek

OAK CREEK — Oak Creek police said Monday evening, December 11th a total of four people are in custody in connection with a shots fired incident at the Meijer store near Howell and Drexel. Two of the suspects had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, this began with a 911 call from a Meijer employee who reported a theft in progress.

Officers arrived and an individual came out of the store and fled on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, and the individual was taken into custody.

As the suspect was being arrested, police say officers heard a series of gunshots in the Meijer parking lot — with an individual firing towards Howell. That person was taken into custody — and two others were arrested for questioning.

No officers were injured.

Police are asking that anyone in the area of the Meijer store Monday afternoon/evening give them a call with any information that could help with this investigation.