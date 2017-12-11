× Police: Suspect slams vehicle into house during pursuit 15 minutes after non-fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police were able to quickly arrest a suspect following a shooting and subsequent police pursuit.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, December 11th near Fond du Lac and Mill.

Police say a 24-year old Milwaukee man was shot during a suspected drug deal. He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening — and was transported to a hospital.

Fifteen minutes later, MPD officers located a vehicle and suspect believed to be involved in the shooting in the area of 72nd and Mill Road, and attempted a traffic stop — but the vehicle fled. The officers pursued the vehicle which ultimately crashed into a house near 36th and W. Hope Avenue.

The driver, a 40-year old Milwaukee man was arrested. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.