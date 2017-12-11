× Proposal: Sears at Brookfield Square could become theater, “Whirlyball” entertainment center

BROOKFIELD — Proposed redevelopment plans for Brookfield Square Mall call for the Sears building to be torn down and replaced with a movie theater and “Whirlyball” entertainment center.

The plans would also add 10,000 square feet of new mall space.

As part of the project, the CBL Associates and Properties, which owns Brookfield Square, is asking for $6.3 million in financing from the city.

