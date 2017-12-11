Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect from 11am-6pm for parts of SE Wisconsin

Put priorities in check: Expert shares tips to help parents focus on family more during the holidays

MILWAUKEE -- It's easy to get caught up with all the hustle and bustle of the holiday -- and this time of year can be especially difficult for parents. Jessica Lahner, child development exert with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with ways to keep family priorities in check.