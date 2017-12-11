MILWAUKEE -- It's easy to get caught up with all the hustle and bustle of the holiday -- and this time of year can be especially difficult for parents. Jessica Lahner, child development exert with Carroll University, joins Real Milwaukee with ways to keep family priorities in check.
Put priorities in check: Expert shares tips to help parents focus on family more during the holidays
-
Acceptance and understanding: Steps parents can take to show their kids the importance of tolerance
-
Counting your blessings: Steps parents can take to get their kids in the habit of being grateful
-
Promoting responsible posts: Ways parents can help prevent kids social media lives from having harmful effects
-
Best ways to read to kids: What books are appropriate for different age groups?
-
Make healthy a holiday tradition: Things parents can do to make sure their kids are happy, healthy
-
-
Want to get out of the house this Thanksgiving weekend? Check these places out
-
Wanting a pet for Christmas? What families should consider before bringing home a 4-legged friend
-
Enjoy the holidays and check out elaborate light displays in Lake Geneva
-
This Season of Giving, help provide “Food for the Holidays”
-
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign behind in Milwaukee County
-
-
“Angels on the Moon:” Family of man who died after taking LSD creates organization to help grieving parents
-
Local matchmaker shares the do’s and don’ts of dating during the holidays
-
“It’s a really important holiday:” 20th annual “Stuff the Bus” food drive held in Brookfield