MILWAUKEE -- Still looking for the perfect gift for the men in your life? Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about gifts for guys.
Shopping for the men in your life: Consumer reporter shares some gifts for guys
-
No-Shave November: The best products to keep your facial hair clean and fresh
-
Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign behind in Milwaukee County
-
Before you buy gift cards this holiday season, consider these dos, don’ts and potential scams
-
“We all have our part:” Women behind ‘Gifts for the Journey’ relish opportunity to change their lives
-
Online shopping strategies to save you money
-
-
Free admission: Visits with Santa Claus and Gnorman the Gnome, but where?
-
FOX6 News earns 25 nominations from the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards
-
Best online services to print holiday photos
-
FOX6 News takes home 11 Chicago/Midwest Emmy awards
-
Layaway: Officials say read the fine print before you put money down
-
-
“Be The Chef” gift cards: Give a gift that’s as unique as the Benihana experience itself
-
Trees From Home: Sending a piece of Christmas cheer to soldiers overseas
-
Online holiday shopping scams to watch out for