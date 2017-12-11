Get to your gate faster: TSA offers holiday travel tips to avoid security slowdown 🛫

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- During the holiday season, up to 13,000 passengers fly out of General Mitchell International Airport every day. All of them go through airport security. TSA officials on Monday, December 11th shared some tips to help you get to your gate faster.

The hustle and bustle of the holiday travel season can bring out the bah humbug in even the most patient passenger.

"I like to refer to it as a 20-minute airport," Wisconsin TSA Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said.

To avoid a security slowdown -- the TSA wants you to pack accordingly.

"Have the electronic sitting on top of the bag," Lead Officer Michael Herrera said.

Beginning January 1st, the TSA will require most passengers to place electronics larger than a cellphone in a bin for X-ray screening.

"As you can see, I'm making sure they are all separated and not on top of each other so we can see better through the X-ray machines," Herrera said.

The TSA said the updated policy will reduce the number of carry-on bags that are screened twice.

"We're seeing a lot of bags come through our check point. We are trying to de-clutter what's inside those bags," Lendvay said.

It's an effort to speed up the screening process -- eventually.

"So there is a learning curve," Lendvay said.

Although it's not required -- screeners also suggest you remove food from your carry-on bag, and leave any gifts unwrapped.

"Because if we have to take a look inside, we will have to unwrap it, and we don't want to do that," Herrera said.

Following these tips should speed up the process and make your holiday travel experience much more merry. The changes to the electronics policy do not apply to TSA pre-check passengers. The Milwaukee airport is hosting an on-site pre-check sign-up day later this month.