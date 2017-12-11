× Wisconsin Lottery: $1.2M Megabucks ticket sold in Hartland! 💰

HARTLAND — A ticket sold in Hartland matched all six winning numbers in the Wisconsin Lottery’s Saturday, December 9th Megabucks $1.2 million drawing.

Saturday night’s winning Megabucks numbers were 05, 17, 28, 30, 42, and 44.

The $1.2 million winning ticket was sold at Fox Bros.’ Piggly Wiggly at 505 South Cottonwood Avenue in Hartland (Waukesha County).

The holder of the ticket has 180 days from the December 9th drawing to claim the prize at the Lottery’s headquarters in Madison. If the winner of the $1.2 million jackpot were to choose the cash payout, the lump sum would be $.8 million.

Megabucks is a jackpot game played only in Wisconsin, with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday. This was the eighty-sixth jackpot winning ticket in Megabucks history.

