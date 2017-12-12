“Child Care from the Heart:” Ebenezer Child Care has a new facility, take a tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Ebenezer Child Care has four locations around Milwaukee, including a brand new center that just opened on Monday, December 11th. Carl spent the morning touring the newest facility and hanging out with a great group of kids.

About Ebenezer Child Care Centers (website)

All of Ebenezer Child Care Centers in Downtown Milwaukee, Southside Milwaukee, Oak Creek and West Allis/Wauwatosa have earned a YoungStar 5-star rating and are NAC accredited. Our staff is committed to providing a quality educational experience in a home-like atmosphere. That’s why we call it, “Child Care from the Heart.” Our staff works tirelessly to develop an innovative day care, 3K and 4K curriculum that not only helps your child to develop socially and emotionally but also to thrive academically.

We’re proud of our low staff to child ratio, so we can provide the same kind of personalized care you do at home because it is critical for you as a parent to have trust in us. If you have questions regarding Ebenezer Child Care Centers, please call our main office at 414-643-5070.