CALUMET COUNTY — Calumet County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a garage burglary that occurred Saturday, December 9th.

It happened on Schmidt Road near Highway 55.

Authorities say a 2000 Ford F-150 Harley Davidson Edition, 2010 Artic Cat 4 Wheeler, and a 2016 Black seamless enclosed trailer along with tools and copper scrap were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calumet County Sheriff’s Department at 920-418-4709.

