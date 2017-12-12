Gov. Walker declares 12/12 “Aaron Rodgers Day!” 💚 🏈 💛

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker has declared Tuesday, December 12th “Aaron Rodgers Day!”

Green Bay Packers Head Coach Mike McCarthy addressed the media Monday afternoon, December 11th after the Packers’ overtime win in Cleveland over the winless Browns Sunday — and it remains unclear at this point whether QB Aaron Rodgers will make his return this upcoming Sunday vs. Carolina. McCarthy said the team doctor is evaluating tests on Rodgers’ surgically repaired right collarbone to determine if he can return this weekend.

CLICK HERE to watch McCarthy’s Monday afternoon news conference.

The tests were done Monday. Coach Mike McCarthy says there’s no timeline on when medical staff will decide on potentially clearing Rodgers. McCarthy says he would like to know as soon as possible, but Rodgers’ availability is a medical decision.

Rodgers could be eligible to be activated for Sunday’s game against Carolina, which would be eight games after getting hurt October 15th at Minnesota. The two-time NFL MVP returned to practice December 2nd on what McCarthy called a “trial return.” Rodgers ran the scout team last week.

Green Bay (7-6) remains in contention for a playoff spot.

Coach McCarthy did not comment on Rodgers Sunday after the win.

And backup QB Brett Hundley said Sunday he’ll be ready for the game vs. the Panthers if his name is called.