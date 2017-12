Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- A Greenfield woman celebrated her 100th birthday Tuesday, December 12th.

Margaret Cinatl celebrated with a few friends at Layton Terrace, where she has lived for the past 18 years. She helps with Bingo because she says it keeps her mind sharp.

For her special meal, Cinatl and her friends shared some Kentucky Fried Chicken.

She said her secret to a long life is seeing a good doctor regularly and having a nice place to live.

