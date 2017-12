× Kohl’s stores open 24 hours from December 21st – Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — As Christmas comes closer, Kohl’s will remain open around the clock.

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on December 21st, Kohl’s stores will stay open through 6:00 p.m. on December 24th.

Kohl’s will also offer some last-minute deals in the final days leading up to Christmas.

