Longwell, Tauscher to be inducted in Packers’ Hall of Fame

(LEFT)GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Longwell #8 of the Green Bay Packers kicks during the game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2005 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bucs won 17-16. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
(RIGHT)GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 16: Offensive tackle Mark Tauscher #65 of the Green Bay Packers is ready to protect the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during NFL action at Lambeau Field on November 16, 2008 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 37-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
(LEFT)GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: Ryan Longwell #8 of the Green Bay Packers kicks during the game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 25, 2005 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bucs won 17-16. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
(RIGHT)GREEN BAY, WI - NOVEMBER 16: Offensive tackle Mark Tauscher #65 of the Green Bay Packers is ready to protect the line of scrimmage against the Chicago Bears during NFL action at Lambeau Field on November 16, 2008 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 37-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers say former kicker Ryan Longwell and tackle Mark Tauscher will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
Longwell was the Packers’ all-time scoring leader with 1,054 career points until he was surpassed by Mason Crosby in 2015. Longwell signed with Green Bay as a free agent in 1997 and also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks before retiring as a Packer in 2013.
Tauscher played in 134 games during an 11-year career. He was a seventh-round draft pick out of Wisconsin in 2000. He became the Packers’ starter at right tackle in the second game of his rookie season.
Tauscher and Longwell will be inducted at a Lambeau Field banquet next July.