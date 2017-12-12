× On the road again: After OT win over Browns, Packers face Panthers only on FOX6! 🏈

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The 7-6 Green Bay Packers face the 9-4 Carolina Panthers Sunday, December 17th at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, coming off an overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on December 10th. The big question leading up to the matchup: Would Aaron Rodgers be cleared to return as QB? As of Tuesday, December 12th, that question remained unanswered, with Coach McCarthy telling the media Monday the team doctor is evaluating tests on Rodgers’ surgically repaired right collarbone to determine if he can return. Meanwhile, backup QB Brett Hundley said after the win vs. the Browns he’ll be ready vs. Carolina if his number is called.

You can watch Sunday’s Packers/Panthers battle ONLY ON FOX6!

According to Packers.com, Sunday’s matchup will mark the first December game in Carolina for the Packers since 1997. Then, Green Bay won 31-10. The Packers are 9-5 overall against Carolina (including playoffs), with wins in six of the last nine. The Packers have scored 29-plus points in each of the last six games against the Panthers.

The Packers and Panthers last met on November 8th, 2015 at Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers won 37-29.

The teams met for the very first time in the 1996 NFC Championship. The Packers beat a Panthers team coached by current Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers, 30-13, at Lambeau Field.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, make your pre-game prognostications by voting in our poll:

This game marks the second of a run of three road games in four weeks, the first time since 2009 that Green Bay will finish the regular season with three of the final four games taking place on the road. Next week, Green Bay returns to Lambeau Field for the final regular season home game. The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings in primetime on Saturday, marking the first time Green Bay has played a Saturday game in back-to-back seasons since 1994-95.