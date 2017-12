× Police: 30-year-old man shot, injured near 91st and Thurston in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened late Monday night, December 11th on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. inside of a residence near 91st and Thurston.

Police say a 30-year-old man received a non-line threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated.