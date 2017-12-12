× Your help is needed! Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign total down $37K

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — The Salvation Army Milwaukee County’s red kettle total is down $37,000 compared to this time last year.

As of December 12th, the Red Kettle Campaign has brought in $1.5 million (the campaign includes red kettles, mail-in donations, mail appeals, general donors, major gifts, online donations and special events).

The Red Kettle Campaign goal for the 2017 Christmas season is $3.8 million.

Bell ringers will be out in Milwaukee County until December 24.

“If we don’t meet our Red Kettle Campaign goal, it could result in cutting programs and services. We would not be able to help vulnerable men, women and children in great need,” said Major Steve Merritt, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Red Kettle Campaign donations support more than 80 programs and services in Milwaukee County, including the Feed The Kids summer meals program, The Salvation Army Toy Shop, the backpack and school supplies program, Coats for Kids, Christmas Family Feast and the Emergency Lodge.

How You Can Help: