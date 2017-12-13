“$100 to spend on family members, themselves:” 20 kids take part in MPD’s ‘Shop with a Cop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Wednesday, December 13th was a big day for 20 Milwaukee kids who got the chance to "Shop with a Cop."

First, they met their partners, and then they went on patrol for the best holiday gifts at the Capitol Drive Walmart store.

The kids got to pick out gifts for themselves, and also learned about how important it is to think of others.

"Each child gets approximately $100 to spend on family members and themselves. They're gonna be getting a gift for not only themselves, but family members they live with," Edward Ciano, MPD District 5 community liaison said.

Once they finished picking out the goods, they also wrapped the gifts together.