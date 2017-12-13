× 18-year-old flatbed plow truck driver arrested, accused in wrong-way, head-on crash in Jefferson

JEFFERSON — A plow truck driver was arrested early Wednesday, December 13th, accused of driving drunk following a head-on crash.

It happened shortly before 5:00 a.m. on US Highway 18, just east of State Highway 89 in Jefferson.

According to sheriff’s officials, upon the arrival of first responders, a 53-year-old woman in a pickup truck was found unresponsive.

The operator of a flatbed plow truck, an 18-year-old Jefferson man, was outside his vehicle, complaining of a leg injury.

An investigation revealed the plow truck was headed eastbound on US Highway 18 in the westbound lane, and collided head on with the pickup truck, which was headed westbound on US Highway 18.

Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound shoulder.

Both drivers were transported to Fort Atkinson Hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The 18-year-old plow truck driver was arrested for injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle.